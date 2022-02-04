Dog credited with saving man's life in Port St. Lucie

Man's best friend is being credited with saving his owner's life during a scare in Port St. Lucie.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said Harry Smith — who uses an electric wheelchair — was walking his dog near a lake in the 100 block of Southwest Trig Avenue earlier this week, when his wheelchair lost traction, causing him to slide and flip into the lake.

Smith — who couldn't swim and was struggling to stay afloat — started screaming for help.

"Sensing his owner was in trouble, his dog began to bark loudly which alerted two bystanders across the street," the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

81 Year Old Saved From Drowning after Dog Alerts Bystanders #FeelGoodFriday Mr. Smith took his dog for a walk near the... Posted by Port St. Lucie Police Department on Friday, February 4, 2022

The good Samaritans rushed over to the lake and flagged down a Port St. Lucie police officer, who was driving in the area.

Working together, the officer and two men pulled Smith safely out of the water. He received medical attention at the scene and was cleared to return home.

Because Smith's wheelchair was damaged, the officer and St. Lucie County firefighters pushed him home.

"We are thankful for Mr. Smith’s dog and the two bystanders that helped save his life!" the police department wrote on Facebook. "And as the saying remains true…A man’s best friend is his dog."

