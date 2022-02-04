Advertisement

Martin County Parks and Recreation is hiring

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Martin County Parks and Recreation is hiring and offering seasonal opportunities for students looking to earn money while having fun.

Sailfish Splash Waterpark is hiring lifeguards and customer service attendants. Applicants must be a registered high school or college student. Customer service attendants must be 14 years of age or older, while lifeguards must be 16 years of age or older.

Sailfish Splash Waterpark is hiring student life guards and student customer service attendants.
Sailfish Splash Waterpark is hiring student life guards and student customer service attendants.

To apply, click here.

For questions or more information, please email Sailfish Splash Waterpark at SailfishSplash@martin.fl.us

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Broward Co. man sentenced 15 years for medical brace scheme
Broward man arrested after motel guest killed in West Palm
Report: 2 cases of ‘stealth’ omicron found in Florida
Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, reeled in two .50-caliber Barrett...
Grandfather, grandson reel in sniper rifles while magnet fishing

Latest News

Legislative session sees voter reform frustration
Mayoral candidate: Opponent wants to turn Boynton Beach into 'gay city'
Single mother shares struggles with rising housing costs
Air Force veteran wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery