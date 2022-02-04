Advertisement

Mayoral candidate: Opponent wants to turn Boynton Beach into 'gay city'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A mayoral candidate in South Florida claims his opponent wants to transform Boynton Beach into a "gay city."

Bernard Wright, one of four candidates running to become the next mayor of Boynton Beach, made those remarks in a recent Facebook video.

"Ty Penserga, y'all see his big purple, pink signs. He's gay," Wright said in the Jan. 26 post. "He wants to make this city a gay city. That's not Boynton culture."

Penserga, 33, is a current city commissioner who is openly gay. He told WPTV that Wright's words are an embarrassment to the city.

"It's embarrassing when they see Boynton Beach and this is what they hear about," Penserga said Friday. "This is not what I want for my city. This man does not represent the values of the vast majority of Boynton residents."

Wright, 69, seemed unapologetic in his remark and said he's not opposed to anyone who's gay, but he's also a man of faith.

"I stand on the principles of the Bible," Wright said.

Wright said he is fighting for justice and equality in his city.

"That's what this is all about, not about Ty and his gayness," Wright said.

