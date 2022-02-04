Advertisement

New York City school lunch menu going vegan on Fridays

This photo provided by the New York City Department of Education, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, shows a...
This photo provided by the New York City Department of Education, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, shows a Chickpea Mediterranean Sway vegan school lunch.((New York City Department of Education via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Forget mystery meat or cheese pizza. Instead, chickpea wraps and veggie tacos will be on the menu for New York City public school students as the nation’s largest school district shifts to “Vegan Fridays” in school cafeterias.

The move was pushed by the city’s new mayor, Eric Adams, who follows and promotes a plant-based diet that he credits for improving his health.

Vegan options are already available in all schools every day, but starting Friday and continuing weekly, the lunch offering will be vegan.

Students can still request a non-vegan option, according to the city’s Department of Education, and milk, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, hummus and pretzels will always be available to students.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broward Co. man sentenced 15 years for medical brace scheme
Broward man arrested after motel guest killed in West Palm
Report: 2 cases of ‘stealth’ omicron found in Florida
Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, reeled in two .50-caliber Barrett...
Grandfather, grandson reel in sniper rifles while magnet fishing

Latest News

FILE - Employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for...
House passes bill to boost US computer chip production
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Jan. 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States...
Pence: Jan. 6 a dark day
Legislative session sees voter reform frustration
Christopher Palmer (left) and Shelly Rooks (right) are charged with murder in the death of a...
Police: Infant dies after being found unresponsive at gas station near Georgia interstate; parents charged