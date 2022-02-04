Advertisement

Palm Beach County receiving $2M in federal assistance

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Palm Beach County is receiving a big boost to help residents struggling to pay their bills.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., announced Friday that the county will be allocated nearly $2 million in new funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for food, shelter, rent, mortgage and utility assistance programs.

Frankel held a joint news conference with Laurie George, the president and CEO of United Way of Palm Beach County, and James Green, the director of Palm Beach County Community Services Department.

The funding, provided by the American Rescue Plan, will help the county's social services programs that feed, shelter, and provide other services to vulnerable populations in the community.

The United Way has been tasked with administering this funding to the organizations in the county that help those most in need.

Reporter Linnie Supall is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 5.

