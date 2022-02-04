Advertisement

Police seeing rise in checks stolen out of Delray Beach mailboxes

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Delray Beach Police are warning people in the area of a resurgence in crime involving check washing.

How it works is criminals will go to people's mailboxes, take out checks intended for bills or other payments, then they change the name and check total, and pocket the money for themselves.

"This area has been built up lately and there's a lot of walking back and forth on this road," said Gary Myers who lives in Delray Beach. "I'm very worried about it, I put bills in the mail all the time and I have to worry about someone taking them out."

Myers says his house has been a victim of mail theft before and worries the crime will increase as more people move into the area.

For people visiting town like Willa Perlman news of the check thefts is a red flag.

Another alternative for paying your bills is to switch to paying online just make sure you are using a seure internet connection to avoid cyber hacking.

"Not only is it an issue with paying bills its an issue with your credit rating and that's not fair.

Perlman says she's considering moving to Delray Beach from Rhode Island but is now worried about the crime.

"If there's theft going on it scares me because it's for me and I'd be living alone and the other is it scares me in terms of property value," says Perlman.

Delray police say it's best to use black gel ink pens when writing a check because it's the most difficult to wash off and drop mail off at the post office instead.

"I check my accounts regularly but like if you mail it, it might be a week or two before it even gets there, and before that there could be a lot of fraud on that," said Myers.

Police say if you have to pay a bill through mail don't leave any checks inside your mailbox overnight.

"The solution is to find these criminals and make it happen quickly and really make them pay and prosecute them so hopefully the message will get out that Delray isn't going to tolerate this," Perlman.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Broward Co. man sentenced 15 years for medical brace scheme
Broward man arrested after motel guest killed in West Palm
Report: 2 cases of 'stealth' omicron found in Florida
Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, reeled in two .50-caliber Barrett...
Grandfather, grandson reel in sniper rifles while magnet fishing

Latest News

National Wear Red Day raising awareness for heart disease in women
Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens to celebrate Black History Month
Arts sector hopes lawmakers will allocate more money for them
Push for smoking restrictions at parks and beaches reignited