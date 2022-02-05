Advertisement

2023 NHL All-Star Game coming to South Florida

Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau is named the second star of the game after an NHL...
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau is named the second star of the game after an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won 9-3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The NHL All-Star Game is coming to South Florida.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Friday that the Florida Panthers will host next year's All-Star Game.

The All-Star weekend would take place Feb. 3-4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

"We've been excited about bringing an event of this caliber and showcasing the league's best in our backyard," Matt Caldwell, Panthers president and CEO, said in a statement. "For Panthers fans, playing host to an All-Star game is an opportunity to show off our vibrant hockey culture in Florida and for NHL fans, it's a chance to visit our exciting region and all it has to offer."

It will mark the second time that the NHL All-Star Game has been played in South Florida. The Panthers previously hosted in 2003.

This year's All-Star Game is being held in Las Vegas for the first time. It was initially awarded to Sunrise but was postponed for a later year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Broward Co. man sentenced 15 years for medical brace scheme
Broward man arrested after motel guest killed in West Palm
Report: 2 cases of ‘stealth’ omicron found in Florida
Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, reeled in two .50-caliber Barrett...
Grandfather, grandson reel in sniper rifles while magnet fishing

Latest News

Girl, 8, killed in drive-by shooting in Belle Glade
Girl wounded in shooting in Belle Glade
City of Riviera Beach plans to relocate police department headquarters
Examining the safety of Delta-8 THC products