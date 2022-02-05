Florida's coronavirus deaths rise to 1,324 in week but cases' down 32.9% to 131,699

Florida's coronavirus deaths' increase was 1,324, the most since early October, but three other key indicators are still slowing amid the omicron variant: cases' rise declined 32.9% to 132,622, the lowest since late December and one-third of the high three weeks ago, with 20,095 reported most recently, the positivity rate dropped to 18.0% from a record 31.3% with Palm Beach County declining to 15.1%%, still way above 5.0% target.

And hospitalizations are 8,132, which is a decrease of 340 from the day before and the least since 7,646 Jan. 5 with 11,839 Jan. 19, the most since 12,651 Sept. 11 and more than half from the record 17,295 in the summer during the delta surge. One week ago it was 9,868. Tests are way down from an all-time high at the start of the year.

During a spike, cases first rise, then hospitalizations, then deaths.

Fatalities rose to a cumulative 66,279, which is third in the nation with 82.3% of the increase, 1,092, those 65 and older. The weekly increased deaths, which are the most since 1,368 Oct. 8, more than half of the record of 2,448 during the delta surge on Sept. 10, according to data from the Florida Department of Health. Four weeks ago the increase was 184, among the lowest since the pandemic.

For comparison purposes, the first four months of the pandemic in Florida in 2020 had 400,000 cases. The entire United States had under 400,000 cases in a week in late July.

The cumulative cases total is 5,610,370 behind California with 8,006,410 and Texas with 6,330,497. The increase is the least since 124,861 Dec. 24.

Florida passed 5 million on Jan. 15, 4 million on Dec. 28, 2021; 3 million on Aug. 19, 2021, 2 million March 27, 2021 and the first million on Dec. 2, 2020. The first cases were reported in Florida on March 1, 2020.

Three weeks ago the first-time positivity rate rate dropped for the first time after a record 31.3%. It was 2.6% eight weeks ago with the record low 2.1% earlier. Before the spike, the last time it was above the 5% target rate was 6.6% on Sept. 24. The overall first-time positivity rate is 24.8% compared with 23.2% the week earlier.

The state reported 21% of youths 5-11 have been vaccinated, up from 20% the week earlier. The state listed vaccination data for those 5-11 is 351,085 compared with 335,097 one week earlier. More than seven of eight adults (88.8%, just 0.3 percentage points increase) have at least one vaccination shot and those 12 and older at 86.9%.

The state reported there are 37 deaths under 16 (rise of one) and 777,331cases (773,427 previous week) and 16-29 there have been 458 deaths (increase of four) and 1,251,574 cases (1,229,204 previous week). At the other extreme, for 65 and older there are 49,682 deaths (48,590 previous week), which is 75.8% of total and 692,789 cases (692,789 previous week), which is 12.7% of total.

Cases

Generally, at-home rapid tests are not reported to agencies. The state didn't give any details on the processing of tests from labs, including whether there was a backlog because of the holiday weekend. The first omicron "stealth" variant has been reported from labs in Florida.

The new daily cases record was 77,047 posted on Jan. 9. Three other times cases exceeded 70,000.

The state since June 4 has not released daily data, though information goes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Just 53 days ago the daily increase was 1,947. Eight weeks ago the entire weekly cases total was 13,452. Until the recent spike, the previous record for increase in the state was 152,760 21 weeks ago.

Last week the weekly increase was 197,768 and three weeks ago a record 429,311. On Nov. 30 the weekly 9,792 increase was the lowest since the state went to weekly reports on June 4.

The seven-day moving average is 218,950, the lowest since 18,303 Dec. 23 with the record 65,635 Jan. 11. On Jan. 22, there were 8,349 infections were reported, the fewest since 6,830 Dec. 15.

The new cases in the state over one week were 132,622, one week after 198,719, three weeks after a record 430,095 and 10 weeks after 9,641, the lowest since the state week to weekly reports, which is different than the increase because of revisions.

During the surge from the delta variant, the daily record was 27,663 on Aug. 26.

With the omicron spreading worldwide in the past month, Florida's cases had climbed exponentially.

Only 684 cases were reported on Nov. 26.

Twice week a CDC revises new daily cases in data provided by the state.

Deaths

The state set a record for most deaths in one day: 425 on Aug. 27. Until the recent spike, the record was 242 on Aug. 4, 2020.

The record increase was 276 on Aug. 11 when the state was giving daily reports.

Until Friday's report 19 weeks ago, deaths had surpassed 2,000 four weeks in a row: 2,340 after 2,468, 2,448, 2,345.

The state listed 210 deaths occurred in the past week with 206 the previous week and 433 18 weeks ago.

The CDC is now only reflecting the date of occurrence for cases and deaths rather than when reported to the Florida Department of Health. It can take several days or even weeks for the state to receive a report of a death.

The state has never listed increases on its since disbanded website and reports as media outlets, including WPTV, did the math each day.

Counties

All Florida counties' level of coronavirus transmission are listed as high, according to the CDC.

Every positivity rate in South Florida went down. Okeechobee is the highest in the area at 26.2% with Dixoe the highest at 35.3%. One week ago five counties were above 40%.

Palm Beach County: Cases: 353,799 residents (5,793 new ,8741 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 15.1% (19.7% past week, 6.5% seven weeks ago).

St. Lucie County: Cases: 70,949 residents (1,595 new, 2,498 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 22.0% (past week 29.6%, seven weeks ago 3.5%).

Martin County: Cases: 30,136residents (615 new, 1,139 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 16.5% (26.7% previous week, seven weeks ago 3.8%).

Indian River County: Cases: 30,949 residents (758 new, 1,275 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 20.2% (previous week 23.2%, 3.4% seven weeks ago).

Okeechobee County: 10,310 residents (233 new, 416 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 26.2% (previous week 34.6%, 2.1% seven weeks ago).

Broward County: Cases: 581,106 residents (7,869 new, 12,024 past week). First-time positivity in past week: 11.3% (previous week 15.5%, 6.9% seven weeks ago).

Miami-Dade County: 1,137,694 residents (16,617 new, 23,596 past week). First-daily positivity in past week: 10.5% (previous week 14.8%, 7.0% seven weeks ago).

Tests

Florida has reported 51,879,346 tests through Jan. 27 with California No. 1 at 117,100,074. Some people have taken more than one test.

In one week, there were 779,604 tests, which is 111,372 daily. One week ago it was 857,109.

The daily record for tests was 271,047 on Jan. 3 with the most recent Jan. 28 at 101,240.

The state doesn't include test data in its weekly reports.

National/world

The state's mortality rate (cases vs. deaths) was 1.2% (no change) including 7.0% for 64 and older but less than 1% in younger ages except 1.8% for 60-64. It is 1.2% in the United States and 1.5% worldwide.

In deaths per million, Florida is 3,073 (18th in nation), U.S. 2,765, world 736.6. Mississippi is first at 3,780, Arizona second at 3,645, New Jersey third 3,588, Alabama fourth 3,511. New York, which had been second for most of the pandemic behind New Jersey, is now sixth at 3,393, behind Louisiana at 3,421.

Florida's deaths are 7.4% of the total in the U.S. total and 7.4% of the cases. The state comprises 6.6% of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, Florida's total has surged to 26.1% of the state's 21.48 million population, ninth in cases per million behind No. 1 Rhode Island and No. 2 North Dakota. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 34th among states at 617.6 (one week after 42nd) with Alaska No. 1 at 1,921.1, North Dakota second at 1,197.7, West Virginia third at 1,170.7, Tennessee fourth at 1,152.3, Kentucky fifth at 1,137.9, Arizona sixth at 1,106.5. Among territories, Palau is first at 4,467.8 and Guam second at 2,572.3.

On Friday, California reported a U..S.-high 37,012 cases, one week after 76,729, behind the national record 143,290 Jan. 11.

New York reported 7,759 cases Friday compared with the record 90,132 Jan. 8 and is fourth overall at 6,334,497

Texas gained 21,769 cases, after a record 75,917 Jan. 11.

No states have set records in the past week.

The U.S. overall reported 331,810 cases Thursday with the record 1,335,568 Jan. 10, according to the CDC.

World figures are also skyrocketing, including record 3,779,125 Jan. 20, according to Worldometers.info.

These are the records since the omicron spike: France 501,635, Brazil 286,050 Thursday), Italy 228,179, Britain 218,724, Germany 240,218 (Thursday), Spain 161,688, Australia 153,968, Argentina 134,439, Russia 155,768 (Thursday), Turkey 110,682 (Wednesday), Japan 96,845 (Thursday), Israel 83,739, Mexico 60,552, Canada 55,350, Greece 50,126. India's 335,348 most recently is less than record 414,433 May 6, 2021.

California has the most deaths at 80,022, adding a daily-high 220 Friday with Texas second at 79,135 with an additional 154. New York gained 94, for a total of 65,515 in fourth.

Hospitalizations

The record low is 1,228 Nov. 29 with the highest 17,295 Aug. 29.

Of the 260 hospitals reporting, 13.86% of the available beds are occupied with coronavirus patients. The total beds in use: 48,972 (82.17%). The previous day the same number of hospitals reported.

In the U.S.. hospitalizations dropped to 120,058 (15.75%) after a record 160,113 Jan 20. Until the spike record was 142,315 on Jan. 14 last year. The high during the delta surge was 103,896 Sept. 1.

Florida is third in U.S. with covid hospitalizations with California first with 13,062 (19.73%), Texas second with 12,506 (18.58%). New York is fourth with 6,692 (13.92%).

Vaccinations

In state vaccination data from the CDC, 88.8% of Florida's population 18 and older (0.3% increase in week) has had at least one dose (15,308,167) and 75.3% fully vaccinated (12,984,727). President Joe Biden had set a nationwide goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4 with at least one dose by adults and the current figure is 87.1%. Totally vaccinated is 74.3%. Boosters for those eligible 18 and older: 45.2%.

In addition, the CDC is now capping percentages at 95%.

Forty-eight states achieving the 70% standard are New Hampshire (95.0%), Massachusetts (95.0%), Connecticut (95.0%), Vermont (95.0%), Rhode Island (95.0%), New Jersey (95.0%), Maine (95.0%), New York (95.0%), Hawaii (95.0%), New Mexico (95.0%), Maryland (94.8%), North Carolina (94.8%), Virginia (94.4%), Pennsylvania (94.3), Delaware (92.6%), California (91.9%), Washington (90.2%), Florida (88.8%), Colorado (88.4%), South Dakota (88.3%), Oregon (86.2%), Nevada (85.8%), Kansas (85.8%), Illinois (85.6%), Utah (84.6%), Minnesota (84.5%), Oklahoma (83.4%), Texas (82.3%), Nebraska (81.2%), Wisconsin (81.1%), Arizona (80.9), Alaska (80.2%), Iowa (78.4%), South Carolina (77.1%), North Dakota (76.6%), Arkansas (76.6%), Kentucky (76.2%), Missouri (75.9%), Georgia (75.7%), Michigan (75.7%), Montana (74.2%), West Virginia (73.8%), Alabama (73.2%), Ohio (72.8%), Idaho (72.3%), Tennessee (71.9%), Louisiana (71.6%), Indiana (71.0%).

The two worst percentages: Wyoming 68.6%, Mississippi at 69.8%.

Also reaching the benchmark are Guam (95.0%), Republic of Pau (95.0%), District of Columbia (95.0%), Puerto Rico (95.0), American Samoa (95.0%), Northern Mariana Islands (95.0%), Virgin Islands (75.9%), Federated States of Micronesia (71.6%).

The CDC is now listing percentages for those 5 and older: In Florida one shot 16,604,652 (81.6%) and fully vaccinated 14,009,779 (68.9%) in Florida.

For those 12 and older in Florida, 86.9% had at least one dose (16,243,118) and the complete series is 73.6% (13,755,126).

For the total population, the percentage is 77.3% (16,612,817) and the complete series is 65.0% (13,953,387).

The state considers fully vaccinated two doses for Pfizer and Moderna and one for Johnson & Johnson.

In boosters, 39.6% of adults in Florida (5,139,689) and 45.2% in the United States (86,768,638) have been vaccinated.

