Girl wounded in shooting in Belle Glade

A girl of unknown age was wounded in a shooting Friday night at a residence, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Around 8 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast First Street in Belle Glade. Upon arrival deputies located a female juvenile, PBSO said. She was transported via Trauma Hawk to a local hospital for treatment in an unknown condition.

Violent Crimes Division detectives are at the scene investigating.

Motive and suspect information are unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

