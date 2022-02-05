Heart disease survivor aspires to become paramedic

Friday was National Go Red Day, a day where people wear red to raise awareness on heart disease and stroke which kills over 650,000 people every year in the United States.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the U.S. but there are also many survivors.

For women like Yanela Vickers, she has cardiomyopathy, which caused her to lose her first pregnancy and almost cost her her life.

"I delivered the baby. Unfortunately, did not survive. Right after I delivered the baby, I went into complete cardiac failure and got transferred into the ICU," said Vickers. "With pregnancy, your heart works extensively harder to provide for the fetus and then for yourself."

According to Go Red for Women, cardiovascular disease accounts for over one-third of maternal deaths making it the number one killer of new moms.

That's why Vickers decided to pay it forward and start a career as a paramedic.

"Just being hands-on with patients and even going through the lectures of cardiology just gives me a better understanding of what happened to me and know how I can support people from a healthcare perspective and the human aspect of it based on personal experience."

'I think it's inspiring, I think it's exciting when you have someone that's going to be part of the cause," said Ashley Vertuno the chief executive officer for JFK North.

Vertuno said in the last two years they've seen a 41% decline in people calling 911 about heart attacks.

"You know I think COVID has really shied people away. Our hospital teams have gone out to educate that we still are treating the strokes and semi's and everyone that's coming through the door," said Vertuno.

Days like Wear Red Day raise awareness on signs of a heart attack including chest pain, feeling weak, shortness of breath and more so if you do experience those symptoms you need to call 911.

"I hope that our community continues to get involved. Get involved with American Heart Association as well as learn how to continue to prevent heart disease, and then give back," said Vertuno.

As for Vickers, she now has two healthy children who walk alongside her on heart awareness walks.

"Looking at them just gives me a new sense of what life really means," said Vickers.

February is National Heart Month so health experts hope people learn how a healthy diet and exercise can reduce the risk for heart disease.

