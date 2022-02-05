Advertisement

Man steals car, abandons it on train tracks, car launched into house

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Port St. Lucie man was arrested after he abandoned a stolen car on railroad tracks, and the train launched the car into a house.

Bradford Weitzel, 38, told Martin County Sheriff's Detectives that he couldn't find his car after leaving a Martin County bar early Saturday, so he stole one "in a good faith effort to find his own."

Weitzel told deputies he somehow ended up on the train tracks along Indian River Drive and claimed the stolen vehicle suddenly stopped dead on the tracks.

Weitzel got out of the vehicle and ran.

The approaching train hit the car, catapulting it into a nearby home.

The homeowners were asleep when the car smashed into their home. They were not injured.

Weitzel continued to a nearby fruit stand, where he vandalized the business and attempted to steal a forklift.

Weitzel told deputies he thought it was best to flag them down to let them know he was still looking for his car.

Bradford Weitzel was arrested and charged with Grand Theft and Criminal Mischief. Additional charges are expected.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Mayoral candidate: Opponent wants to turn Boynton Beach into 'gay city'
Man driving wrong direction on I-95 kills another driver near Delray Beach
Broward man arrested after motel guest killed in West Palm
Girl, 8, killed in drive-by shooting in Belle Glade
Barge, tugboat wash ashore in Boca Raton

Latest News

Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Man driving wrong direction on I-95 kills another driver near Delray Beach
Heart disease survivor aspires to become paramedic
Girl, 8, killed in drive-by shooting in Belle Glade