Police investigating stabbing in Riviera Beach
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are at the scene of a stabbing in Riviera Beach Friday evening.
The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at the Azure Estates located in the 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
According to Delray Beach police, one person was stabbed and taken to a local hospital and another is barricaded.
Police said the scene is active.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
