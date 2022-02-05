Police investigating stabbing in Riviera Beach

Police are at the scene of a stabbing in Riviera Beach Friday evening.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at the Azure Estates located in the 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to Delray Beach police, one person was stabbed and taken to a local hospital and another is barricaded.

Police said the scene is active.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

