1 person rescued from burning building in Jupiter

One person was rescued from a commercial structure fire in Jupiter on Sunday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 1284 Park Lane South to a report of a fire alarm.

First arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming from the building.

One person was rescued from the structure and transported to a local trauma center.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

