Bicyclist dies on bridge from West Palm Beach to Palm Beach
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The bridge from Lakeview Avenue and Okeechobee Boulevard onto Palm Beach island (Royal Park bridge) is closed until further notice while police investigate the death of a bicyclist on the bridge.
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes to access Palm Beach, Quadrille Boulevard to the north or Southern Boulevard to the south.
Traffic delays should be expected at the alternate bridges to accommodate the diverted traffic.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
