Advertisement

Community gathers to celebrate Perry Cohen's birthday with beach cleanup

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A beach cleanup was held Sunday to celebrate the birthday of a young boy who went missing at sea in 2015.

Perry Cohen was just 14 years old when he was last seen leaving the Jupiter Inlet, along with a friend, on his friend’s boat.

In honor of Cohen’s birthday, which was on January 30, over 100 people joined the Perry J. Cohen foundation to pick up trash at Juno Beach.

“It’s very fulfilling for us to have so many people come out, willing to take their Sunday morning and do a good cleanup for a great cause,” said Pamela Cohen, Perry’s mother.

From cigarette butts to paper cups, participants used buckets and pickers to pick up the trash.

Pamela said Perry spent many days at Juno Beach, surfing and fishing.

She said she prefers celebrating his life doing something good for the community on his birthday than mourning his loss.

“It’s very fulfilling and rewarding because it’s something that would really make Perry happy,” said Cohen. “It’s something that he would be going out to if he was here, always wanting to help the environment and help clean up the beaches that he loves so much. So, it’s really wonderful.”

Cohen says they plan to have more events, including more beach cleanups, to honor Perry and his love for the ocean.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Mayoral candidate: Opponent wants to turn Boynton Beach into 'gay city'
Man driving wrong direction on I-95 kills another driver
Man steals car, abandons it on train tracks; car launched into house
Girl, 8, killed in drive-by shooting in Belle Glade
Martin County Parks and Recreation is hiring

Latest News

Tow truck driver struck multiple times in deadly crash on Florida's Turnpike
Family, friends gather at memorial vigil for girl killed in drive-by shooting
Man steals car, abandons it on train tracks; car launched into house
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards