Publix customer shoots another after argument in checkout line

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
An argument in the checkout line of a South Florida grocery store escalated into a fatal shooting.

The argument between two men started in the checkout line of a Publix on Saturday evening in the upscale neighborhood of Coral Gables, known for its Mediterranean-style mansions and being the home of the University of Miami.

One of the men pulled a gun and shot the other man. The victim died in the store, and the shooter was in police custody, according to the Miami Herald.

No further details were immediately provided.

