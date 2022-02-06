Advertisement

Tow truck driver struck multiple times in deadly crash on Florida's Turnpike

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A tow truck driver was struck and killed on the side of Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County early Sunday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the tow truck driver, a 57-year-old Miami man, was standing adjacent to the tow truck's driver's side door, which was open, in the southbound lane at 12:06 a.m. near mile marker 149 between Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce exits.

A 20-year-old Deerfield Beach woman driving a sedan in the right lane struck the open truck door and the man in the right lane.

The sedan came to a controlled stop in the southbound lanes.

The man was struck by three other vehicles while laying in the southbound lanes.

All three vehicles that struck the man continued traveling southbound on Florida's Turnpike without stopping.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The case is pending investigation.

