Crews battle large fire outside Palm Beach Skate Zone in Lake Worth

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Officials are investigating a large storage unit fire outside the Palm Beach Skate Zone Monday morning.

According to authorities, twenty to thirty boats and RVs were in the storage unit and they were "heavily involved in the fire."

Officials say no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The Palm Beach Skate Zone says they sustained some smoke and water damage.

