Crews battle large fire at Palm Beach Skate Zone

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Firefighters are investigating after a large storage unit behind Palm Beach Skate Zone caught fire Monday morning.

According to authorities, 20 to 30 boats and RVs were in the storage units and were "heavily involved in the fire."

Investigators say no one was inside the storage unit at the time of the fire.

A Palm Beach Skate Zone representative says it had some smoke and water damage, but the majority of the damage is in the storage units.

