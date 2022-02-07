Crews battle large fire at Palm Beach Skate Zone

A large storage unit behind Palm Beach Skate Zone caught fire Monday morning.

According to authorities, 20 to 30 boats and RVs were in the storage units and were "heavily involved in the fire."

Investigators said no one was inside the storage unit at the time of the fire.

Yenny Godoy works right next door to the ice rink and storage unit at the Dunkin'. She said she was concerned the moment she left her house this morning.

"I saw lots of smoke, lots of fog," Godoy said in Spanish. "I had to turn on the high-beam lights on my car so I could see."

Godoy said she was worried because the Dunkin' was so close to the fire.

"All morning seeing fire trucks and fire-rescue, you get agitated and nervous," Godoy said. "We've been really tense. You get scared because it's something they haven't controlled all morning, from the moment it started to now and firefighters keep coming. So, you get worried about what else can happen."

Firefighters spend day monitoring blaze that damaged Palm Beach Skate Zone

Chris Podder has two landscape trucks and three landscape trailers in the back of the storage unit.

"I'm a little concerned, absolutely," Podder said.

He said he was waiting all day to find out if the fire had affected his belongings.

"I would say it would probably be at least $100,000," Podder said. "We have insurance on that, but it's still a hassle."

The general manager of Palm Beach Skate Zone said the fire also left damage there. One of the three ice rinks had smoke damage and the ice will have to be replaced. According to a director at Skate Zone, all adult hockey league games will also be canceled until further notice. The rink is also closed until further notice.

Scripps Only Content 2022