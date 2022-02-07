Dwyer High School student dies following 'off-campus accident,' principal says

Family, friends, and school leaders on Monday are mourning the tragic death of a missing William T. Dwyer High School student whose body was found in a body of water, authorities said.

In a recorded phone call to parents, Principal Corey Brooks said the Palm Beach County student died "following an off-campus accident."

The student's identity is not being released out of respect for the child's family, Brooks said.

According to the Jupiter Police Department, the 17-year-old student was reported missing by his family around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen by his friends earlier in the day in the area of Alternate A1A and Donald Ross Road.

Following an extensive search involving Jupiter police and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the teen's body was found in a body of water, north of where he was last seen, police said.

Brooks said grief counselors are available for Dwyer High School students and staff members to help them cope with the tragedy.

"Parents, please monitor your students’ behavior for any signs of distress related to this devastating accident," Brooks said in his message. "Please do not hesitate to send any students to a counselor for help."

No other details have been released.

William T. Dwyer High School, located at 13601 North Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens, has one of the largest student enrollments of any Palm Beach County public school with roughly 2,300 students.

