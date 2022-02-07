Advertisement

Jupiter police locate body of teen reported missing

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jupiter police have located the body of a teen they say was reported missing on Sunday evening.

According to officials, the family reported the 17-year-old missing at approximately 11:30 p.m.

During the investigation, officers learned the unidentified teen was last seen by friends earlier that day, on Feb. 6, in the area of Alternate A1A and Donald Ross Road.

Jupiter police officers, dive team, K-9 unit, drone team, emergency field force team along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit, discovered the missing teen's body in a nearby body of water, north of where he was last seen.

The investigation is ongoing.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

