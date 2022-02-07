PBSO detectives looking for woman wanted for fraud

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are looking for a woman wanted for fraud.

According to PBSO, the unknown woman made several fraudulent withdrawal transactions from the victim's bank account which accounted for more than $7,000.

Officials said the victim found out about the loss on Jan. 13, 2022.

Anyone who can identify the woman pictured is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Fraud suspect.PNG

Scripps Only Content 2022