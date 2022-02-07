Advertisement

Report: Trump took White House documents with him to Mar-a-Lago

FILE - Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., is seen Friday, Aug. 30, 2019....
FILE - Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., is seen Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Yujing Zhang, a Chinese businesswoman convicted of trespassing at the club and lying to Secret Service agents was deported to China in November 2021, federal authorities said, more than two years after serving her sentence. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When former President Donald Trump left office last year and headed south for his Mar-a-Lago Club, he took with him several boxes of official White House records and memorabilia that should have been given to the National Archives, the Washington Post reported.

The National Archives recently had to recover the documents from Trump's Palm Beach estate, three sources told the newspaper.

Among the items recovered included correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which Trump once described as "love letters," and a letter that former President Barack Obama left for his successor in 2017, the newspaper reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump reaches to shake hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the...
U.S. President Donald Trump reaches to shake hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

Taking the items would appear to be a violation of the Presidential Records Act, which requires White House officials to maintain and preserve official documents.

Some former Trump aides told the newspaper they don't believe Trump was acting with criminal intent.

