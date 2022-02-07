Advertisement

Reports: 'Canes hiring Michigan's Gattis as o-coordinator

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The University of Miami is hiring Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to run new coach Mario Cristobal's offense with the Hurricanes.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Gattis was leaving Michigan after three seasons to join Cristobal's staff.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of an agreement were still being finalized, and there was no announcement imminent from either school.

Multiple other sports outlets also reported the hiring Sunday, including Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports.

Gattis won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach this past season. He helped Michigan to a Big Ten championship and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

