Advertisement

Suspect, 20, arrested in fatal shooting of Belle Glade girl

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A suspect is in custody in connection with the Friday fatal drive-by shooting of an 8-year-old girl in Belle Glade.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Andrew James Thomas was arrested in Coral Springs early Monday morning.

Investigators said cooperating witnesses helped identify Thomas in the killing of the child, identified as Ronziyah Atkins.

With the assistance of Coral Springs police, a search warrant was executed and Thomas was arrested.

Thomas faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

The suspect will be booked into the Broward County Jail with a hold for Palm Beach County.

The sheriff's office said their investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

Family members held a vigil Saturday night in Ronziyah's memory.

The PBSO is offered a $25,000 reward for information in the case. Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Tow truck driver struck multiple times in deadly crash on Florida’s Turnpike
Bicyclist falls to death on West Palm Beach drawbridge
Mayoral candidate: Opponent wants to turn Boynton Beach into ‘gay city’
Publix customer shoots another after argument in checkout line
Crews battle large fire at Palm Beach Skate Zone

Latest News

FILE - Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., is seen Friday, Aug. 30, 2019....
Report: Trump took White House documents with him to Mar-a-Lago
Live: UF president discusses West Palm satellite campus
DeSantis hosting roundtable in Miami
The St. Lucie County Fire District, along with the Tax Collector's Office and Legacy Donors,...
St. Lucie, tax collector launch new campaign to increase organ donor registrations