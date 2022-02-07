Advertisement

UF president discusses West Palm satellite campus

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The president of the University of Florida was in West Palm Beach on Monday to discuss plans to open a satellite campus in the city.

The proposal was first announced by city and county officials in August last year.

University of Florida President Dr. Kent Fuchs and West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James gave an update on the project during an event held at the Hilton West Palm Beach.

The graduate campus is expected to offer advanced professional degrees in science, engineering and business.

James and Fuchs said Monday that the project, which will be on 12 to 13 acres near downtown, still needs approval from city and county commissioners.

"We have the support of not just Mayor James but the county and individuals that own parts of the parcels of the land that are there, including one significant land donor," Fuchs said. "We have the support of the state."

His presentation is part of the annual West Palm Beach Development and Investment Forum which features top developers, executives and city leaders offering a look ahead at the major real estate projects coming to West Palm Beach.

