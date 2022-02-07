UF president in West Palm Beach to discuss satellite campus

The president of the University of Florida is in West Palm Beach on Monday to discuss plans to open a satellite campus in the city.

The proposal was first announced by city and county officials in August last year.

University of Florida President Dr. Kent Fuchs will give an update on the project at about 1 p.m. at the Hilton West Palm Beach.

The graduate campus is expected to offer advanced professional degrees in science, engineering and business.

His presentation is part of the annual West Palm Beach Development and Investment Forum which features top developers, executives and city leaders offering a look ahead at the major real estate projects coming to West Palm Beach.

Reporter Linnie Supall is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 6.

