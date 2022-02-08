Advertisement

Crook burglarized 12 businesses in suburban Boca Raton, detectives say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Palm Beach County detectives believe the same crook burglarized at least 12 businesses in suburban Boca Raton since November.

The sheriff's office on Tuesday tweeted surveillance video which shows a bald man wearing a tan shirt breaking into a restaurant and walking through the kitchen area while carrying a large white safe.

He then uses a knife, spoon, and spatula to force the safe open before carrying it out of the restaurant.

WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO:

Surveillance video of Boca Raton burglary

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that since November, at least 12 businesses in suburban Boca Raton have been burglarized by what appears to be the same man.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

