Dwyer High School student was riding in stolen car before death, police say

A 17-year-old William T. Dwyer High School student whose body was found in a Jupiter canal had been riding in a stolen vehicle shortly before his death, police said Tuesday.

The family of Tiger Campbell Rollins, a junior at Dwyer High School, reported him missing around 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to Jupiter police, Rollins and two other people were riding in a car that had been stolen around 3 a.m. Sunday from the Jupiter Isle Apartments, located in the 6700 block of Mallard Cove Road.

Shortly after the theft, police spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Jupiter Park Drive and Central Boulevard and followed it. They tried to use a tire deflation device to stop the car, but were unsuccessful.

Jupiter police said that, a short time later, officers found the stolen car abandoned on the side of the road near Alternate A1A and Donald Ross Road with three of its doors open.

Officers searched the area for more than two hours, but couldn't find anyone who was inside the car.

In a news release Tuesday, Jupiter police said information was provided to detectives that Rollins was one of the three people who got out of the stolen vehicle and entered a canal.

After an extensive search by Jupiter police and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Rollins' body was found in the canal overnight Monday, according to officials.

A Jupiter police department spokesperson told WPTV Tuesday that Rollins was riding in the vehicle with one adult and one juvenile, who were both his friends.

In a recorded phone call to parents on Monday, Dwyer High School Principal Corey Brooks said Rollins had died "following an off-campus accident."

Brooks said grief counselors are available for students and staff members to help them cope with the tragedy.

Dwyer High School football coach McKinley Rolle said Rollins' father is a track and girls' basketball coach at the school.

Rolle described the teen as a lively young man, very popular, always smiling, and very confident. Rolle said Rollins' death has impacted so many people because everyone liked him.

Rolle told WPTV on Monday the Dwyer High School football team was planning to dedicate its season to Rollins.

Palm Beach Gardens and North Palm Beach police both assisted with the investigation.

A Jupiter police department spokesperson would not confirm if any arrests have been made in the case.

