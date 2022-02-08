Sheila Katz and her friends, Mirian and Marsha, are moved by what they're seeing after walking into a cattle car.

Then hearing the history of the Holocaust of how countless Jews were crowded into cattle cars and taken to concentration camps. Katz says she teaches about the Holocaust.

"Well I have been teaching it for so long that I didn't even want to come to be honest, because it makes me feel so sad," she said, "but I think people who haven't seen it, need to see it."

The women visited the "Hate Ends Now-- The Cattle Car Experience" exhibit at the Village of Wellington Amphitheater.

Evan Levitt with the Southern NCSY, a Jewish youth group, says it's important to share about the Holocaust with people of all ages, especially with young people. Levitt is overseeing the exhibit.

"After those presentations, people understand that although this type of hatred took place, many, many, many years ago, our society is not immune," said Levitt, "and we need to be ready to combat all forms of hatred and discrimination."

"People who are kids today are only going to become adults, and it's critical that they are educated and that one day they can finally stop the hatred and the discrimination that's been sweeping our country." He adds, "But not just Jewish hatred. Our high school students are finding hatred against them for their sexuality, their race, their religion."

The traveling exhibit will now go to Tallahassee.

"We are aiming to have an audience with the governor," said Levitt.

For now, it's an audience with the local community.

Visitors said, "So that we never forget and that we educate all of our children and our grandchildren."

Another said, "We just have to remember to teach our children, grandchildren so that we never forget. "

Rabbi Barry Silver also visited the exhibit. "It's a very, very well done exhibit," he said.

For more information about the exhibit or to book a tower, email Evan.



