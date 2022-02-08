Lake Park artist bringing community together through fiber art

A contemporary artist is transforming Palm Beach County’s art scene through her bold use of fiber materials.

Life experience has influenced Gillian Kennedy Wright’s versatile designs which include Jamaican, Caribbean, afro-centric, multicultural, and Black themed art.

Kennedy Wright’s fiber art focuses on portraiture, patterns and flora.

She enjoys melding cultural fabrics and fibers with a wide variety of textures and upcycled materials to create her one-of-a-kind designs.

Kennedy Wright recently started incorporating Adinkra symbols in her artwork which is featured in her ‘F is for Freedom’ Abstract Adinkra Black and White series.

Adinkra is a unified visual symbol/language system of the Akan people of Ghana and West Africa.

“For Black History Month it’s bringing back a piece of Africa,” said Gillian Kennedy Wright. “It's about positive and negative. There’s also the message about freedom and what we are free to do. We’re free to express ourselves and there’s freedom in Black history.”

When Kennedy Wright is not in the studio, she’s in the community hosting cultural conversations at area art galleries to broaden the public’s perspective.

“The bridges are coming together,” said Kennedy Wright. “We're getting into a closer communion between people. It's good that people are seeing us for our own merit.”

Her work is currently on display at Palm Beach International Airport and West Elm in Palm Beach Gardens.

For more information about Kennedy Wright Designs or to learn about her current exhibits, click here.

