Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

A lone line of 2022 Santa Fe sports-utility sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12,...
A lone line of 2022 Santa Fe sports-utility sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines are off.

The recalls from the two Korean automakers are another in a long string of fire and engine problems that have dogged the companies for the past six years.

This time the problem is contamination in the antilock brake control module that can cause an electrical short.

Affected are certain Kia Sportage SUVs from 2014 through 2016, and the 2016 through 2018 K900 sedan. Recalled Hyundais include certain 2016 through 2018 Santa Fe SUVs, 2017 and 2018 Santa Fe Sports, the 2019 Santa Fe XL and 2014 and 2015 Tucson SUVs.

Dealers will replace a fuse. In addition, Hyundai dealers will inspect the control modules and replace them if needed.

