PBIA wants to find owner of long-lost, rare book left at airport

The folks at Palm Beach International Airport are on a mission to track down the owner of a long-lost and rare book.

PBIA posted on Instagram Monday that someone left behind a 1947 edition of "The Great Tide," a historical fiction novel written by Rubylea Hall, at the airport three years ago.

"Our team can't let go of the idea of finding its owner," the post said. "It's not just the book that has us smitten- it's the inscription inside, expressing love from a husband to his wife on her 20th birthday, next to another special identifying feature."

PBIA is hoping to reunite the book with its rightful owner.

If you have any information about who the book belongs to, call the airport right away.

Scripps Only Content 2022