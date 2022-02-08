Resident says home placed up for sale without her knowledge

A Treasure Coast woman said someone put her house up for sale without her knowledge and did it using the popular real estate website Zillow.

Monica Weis, who lives in the PGA Village Verano development, said she has no intention of selling her home and can't understand how this could happen.

Weis said it all started when she noticed her house was getting a lot of attention.

"People were driving by, parking, walking around, taking a look," Weis said.

She found out her home was listed for sale on Zillow and had received 200 views in three days.

"It had no pictures. It had no information about the house, no write-up. The little bit of information that was there was incorrect," Weis said.

She said what was even more frustrating is that it took repeated attempts with Zillow to take the listing down.

"They told me I needed to prove that I was the rightful owner," Weis said.

She suspects it was all a scam — a plan to cash in on the hot Florida housing market by enticing buyers to put down deposits.

There was no answer when we called the New Jersey number that was left on the listing, which has now been taken down.

WPTV tried reaching out to Zillow, which does have a warning about scams on its website.

However, Weis is worried some angry prospective buyers may end up at her front door because of something she had no control over.

"I feel like people need to know how easy it is for somebody else to put their house for sale on Zillow," Weis said.

A quick online search showed that this sort of thing has happened in other parts of the country.

Homeowners should be aware of these fake listings and caution buyers to be suspicious of sellers who ask for deposits but won't show the house.

