Advertisement

Students walk out, protest removal of chocolate milk from school lunch menu

Students in California walked out of class to rally outside, protesting the district’s decision to remove chocolate milk from the lunch menu. (Source: KCRA)
By Emily Van de Riet and Jason Marks
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCRA) - There was a mass student protest at a school in California on Friday over an issue near and dear to their hearts – chocolate milk.

The students of Sierra Vista K-8 School, which is southwest of Sacramento, walked out of class to rally outside, protesting the district’s decision to remove chocolate milk from the lunch menu due to its high sugar content.

Students say they were caught off guard by the district’s decision and quickly organized to take action.

A district official says a compromise was reached – chocolate milk will return for one day every other week.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwyer High School student dies following 'off-campus accident,' principal says
Bicyclist falls to death on West Palm Beach drawbridge
Tow truck driver struck multiple times in deadly crash on Florida’s Turnpike
Crews battle large fire at Palm Beach Skate Zone
Publix customer shoots another after argument in checkout line

Latest News

A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Canadian trucker protest causes ripple effects
Students protest removal of chocolate milk from school lunch menu
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’
A worker carries a large parcel at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing...
House bill would ease budget strains on Postal Service