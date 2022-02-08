Advertisement

Suspect arrested for fatally shooting man in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A man is behind bars after killing a man Monday night, according to detectives.

Investigators say Nicholas Ducezil, 25, is responsible for shooting a man near Hinda Road and Alternate A1A at around 11:34 p.m.

Deputies arrived on scene to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded and pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation led detectives to Ducezil who was arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail and booked on charges of first degree murder and resisting an officer.

Ducezil is being held without bond.

The victim’s name is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

