Celebrating National Pizza Day

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
There are different types of pizzas and many places to choose from. From Kosher pizza at Rave off El Camino Real in Boca Raton to an upside-down pizza at Nino's Italian Restaurant just down the street.

“Basically, the mozzarella cheese is on the bottom. That forms the base of the pizza,” said Nino’s pizza owner Marco Tornabene. “Then you got your tomato sauce on top, and then we are going to do some grated romano and oregano, and finish up with some olive oil.”

WPTV met up with pizza blogger Craig Agranoff from worstpizza.com to tell us what makes a delicious pizza.

“If you have a good crust, that is going to be the foundation of any good pie. Personally, I like a sweet smooth sauce,” said Agranoff. “I know a lot of people are going to prefer a tomatoey tasting sauce that has clumps of tomatoes on it. Not really my style, but to each their own. But the cheese, that’s where you do not want to skip on it. “

Along Boca Raton Boulevard, La Rossa Pizzeria serves up a delicious pies using their big flame oven.

Watch: Kosher pizza being made at Rave in Boca Raton.

Rave Kosher pizza in Boca Raton

“The sauce is a very, very authentic type of sauce. You don’t taste a lot of additives, or sugars in this type of sauce. And the cheese, this is a quality cheese,” said Agranoff. “All put together, I like to say the sauce to cheese ratio is very important and this one nails it.”

Camilo Solis, owner of La Rossa Pizzeria, told WPTV his best sellers.

“The margarita pie and the white pizza,” he said. “The white pizza is actually really good.”

It comes with ricotta cheese, caramelized onions, and garlic oil.

Solis and his family recently immigrated to the Florida from Buenos Aires Argentina. He said it was his grandfather’s dream to open up a pizza shop.

Solis said his grandfather came to visit the first week they were open.

“We had five orders at one time,” said Solis. “Which was small at that time, but he was enthused about it.”

So, what's the bottom line? A good crust, quality sauce, cheese and a little bit of love are the ingredients that make a well tasty pizza.

