'Foster Care Bill of Rights' seeks to safeguard children

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A group of Florida youth headed to the state Capitol this month seeking passage of a bill that empowers foster children to know their rights.

They say they are on a mission to change the lives of children in foster care.

Sophia Coffey, 19, with the Florida Youth SHINE Palm Beach chapter said she spent time in foster care.

"I went into the care at age 16, and I exited care at the age of 18. Within those two years, I was in a total of six different placements," Coffey said. "One of the biggest challenges that I faced was physical, emotional and sexual abuse."

The peer-oriented nonprofit focuses on teaching foster children their rights.

Her friend, Tee Lamore, 21, who is also part of the chapter, spent time in foster care.

"I was in foster care when I was six. I was adopted at 15," Lamore said. "It was a failed adoption, so I was homeless at 18."

Florida Youth SHINE recently traveled to Tallahassee to speak about the rights of foster children.

While at the Capitol, the group spoke with lawmakers and members of the Department of Children and Families.

"We went there to speak with the legislators about a bill that we introduced, which is the Foster Care Bill of Rights, which would allow foster children to know their rights," Coffey said. "Because you have no way of knowing your rights were violated if you don't know what your rights are."

The group's two bills, SB 792 and HB 563, are currently being reviewed by state lawmakers.

"I'm using my trauma and turning it into triumph like I'm saving current and future foster kids so that they don't have to endure the pain that I've endured," Lamore said. "It just makes me feel like a great advocate."

