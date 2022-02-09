Advertisement

Have you seen Bobbesha Wright?

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Broward Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a woman missing from Pompano Beach.

Detectives said Bobbesha Wright, 31, was reported missing on Feb. 4, 2022.

Wright's mother, who lives in the Caribbean, told detectives she has not heard from her daughter since April of 2021.

Investigators say the last time there was any known contact with Wright was in October 2021.

Wright is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Wright's whereabouts is asked to contact Broward Sheriff's Office Detective Elaine Seedig at 954-321-4553 or BSO's non-emergency number, 954-764-4357.

