IRCSO: Body found in Indian River County believed to be missing woman

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating after detectives located a body believed to be a missing woman.

Allea Joy Beemer was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the Fellsmere area.

The sheriff's office was searching for the woman and said there were suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Detective Sunkel at 772-978-6122.

