Moving day thanks to Place of Hope

The Place of Hope in Boca Raton continues to answer the call for help. And with support from the community, a group of single mothers is getting a fresh start with keys to a new home.

On Tuesday, Kimberly Simon and her three-year-old son Aiden spent the day settling into their new abode. But the journey getting to this point wasn't an easy task.

"It hurts so bad," Simon said. "Sometimes I look at him [Aiden] and I'm like thank God he won’t remember some of the stuff, the sacrifices that I had to go through."

Growing up, her family struggled to make ends meet and as a teen mom, she also experienced homelessness. But that didn't stop her from reaching out.

"I want to sit here and say and be that warrior and say I did it by myself, but I can’t, I need the help, I need the reassurance, I need the guidance," said Simon.

And she found that help at the newly renovated Leighan Roberts Rinker Parenting Cottage.

It's been known to serve as a safe haven for foster children, young adults, and human trafficking survivors. But with help from Katherine Moss and Moss Construction, the cottage is now fit to serve single moms and their children.

"With that renovation, we’ve been able to now, not only serve four moms but now we’re able to serve 6 mothers," said Theresa Peak, program director.

“We are so grateful to Katherine for her vision and the work she did on behalf of the kids that live here so many hours of the days she was here working with the kids meant so much to us," said Lisa McDulin, Director of Advancement.

"This will help me get to what I want to be in life," said Simon.

To learn more about the resources and programs available for single mothers, send an email to LisaM@placeofhoperinker.org.

