Pedestrian struck and killed on NW Bayshore Blvd. in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police are investigating the death of a pedestrian Tuesday evening.

According to police, Juan Pablo Napoles Calzadilla, 24, was crossing NW Bayshore Boulevard at approximately 7:52 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

Calzadilla was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any serious injuries from the crash, but was transported to a hospital for evaluation and released.

Police say at this time it does not appear there was any wrongdoing on the part of the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

