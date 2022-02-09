Advertisement

Police: Miami-Dade dad killed 2 young children then himself

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 41-year-old South Florida man killed his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son before fatally shooting himself during what police called a "domestic dispute."

Authorities say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Miami Lakes.

News outlets reported the mother found the bodies of children.

The medical examiner's office identified the children as Baleria and Matias Tovar and their father as Humberto Tovar.

People who live nearby described a chaotic scene and were shocked to learn what happened.

"This is really sad because I don't really know what was going on in his mind that you would kill your own children and yourself. So, honestly it's a lot to take in and I'm still trying to process it,” said Cardinal Nforgwei, who lives nearby.

No additional details were released.

Miami-Dade police Chief Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez tweeted about the "senseless" killings and offered condolences to the family.

Portions of this article courtesy of WTVJ, NBC News Channel

