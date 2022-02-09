Police: Miami-Dade dad killed 2 young children then himself

A 41-year-old South Florida man killed his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son before fatally shooting himself during what police called a "domestic dispute."

Authorities say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Miami Lakes.

News outlets reported the mother found the bodies of children.

Earlier this evening officers responded to the scene of a shooting where a father senselessly shot and killed his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son before killing himself. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) February 9, 2022

The medical examiner's office identified the children as Baleria and Matias Tovar and their father as Humberto Tovar.

People who live nearby described a chaotic scene and were shocked to learn what happened.

"This is really sad because I don't really know what was going on in his mind that you would kill your own children and yourself. So, honestly it's a lot to take in and I'm still trying to process it,” said Cardinal Nforgwei, who lives nearby.

No additional details were released.

Miami-Dade police Chief Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez tweeted about the "senseless" killings and offered condolences to the family.

