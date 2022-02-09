Questions mount following killing of woman in Indian River County

Indian River County detectives are working to solve the killing of a woman who had only recently arrived in the Fellsmere area.

The sheriff said they have several persons of interest in this case and they are looking to see if it has any connection to another missing persons case from nearly two years ago.

"Our detectives yesterday were searching an area of Fellsmere and located the body of Miss Beamer," said Sheriff Eric Flowers.

Where Allea Beemer, 38, was found and how she was killed are not being made public yet, as Flowers said there are many details out there only the killer would know.

"If anybody had contact with her at the end of January, early February before she went missing, we’re looking to talk to those folks," Flowers said.

Beemer came to the area from Indiana with another man about two months ago. That man was jailed before Beemer went missing.

"At this point, our detectives are following up on all these people she was talking to. All these people she was friends with," Flowers said.

The sheriff also said that at this point, they can’t rule out whether this crime is connected to another missing persons case, Amanda Towne.

"We haven’t ruled out the fact that it’s possibly related. We’re interviewing several people. Definitely cause for concern in this case," Flowers said.

Amanda Towne disappeared in March of 2020.

A few months later, detectives and a community-organized group called Pink Justice found some of Towne’s personal belongings, which led to a search warrant of the home Towne slept in the night of her disappearance. She has still not be found.

"Somebody out there knows. There’s somebody in Fellsmere area that knows in both of these cases," Flowers said.

If you have any information that can help detectives in either case, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

