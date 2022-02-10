Advertisement

Boynton mayoral candidate found guilty after anti-mask flap

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A Boynton Beach woman, who refused to leave a southern Palm Beach County bagel shop last year because she wasn't wearing a mask, was found guilty of two charges Tuesday.

Cindy Falco-Dicorrado, 63, was arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest without violence last January.

Dicorrado had proclaimed that it was her constitutional right not to wear a mask inside an Einstein Bros. Bagels located near Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Dicorrado caused a disturbance "because she was asked to wear a mask and refused to leave the store after several requests."

At the time of her arrest, a mask mandate was in effect for all of Palm Beach County because of the coronavirus pandemic.

City documents show that she filed in October to become the next mayor of Boynton Beach.

She is among four candidates that voters will be able to choose from on Election Day, March 8.

Dicorrado is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 28 at 3 p.m.

