D'Asia Webb: Police looking for missing teen in West Palm Beach
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing teen.
D'Asia Webb, 15, was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the 1800 block of North Congress Avenue.
Police said Webb was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and multi-colored crocs.
Anyone who has information about D'Asia Webb's whereabouts is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and reference case number 1944.
Scripps Only Content 2022