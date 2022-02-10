D'Asia Webb: Police looking for missing teen in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing teen.

D'Asia Webb, 15, was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the 1800 block of North Congress Avenue.

Police said Webb was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and multi-colored crocs.

Anyone who has information about D'Asia Webb's whereabouts is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and reference case number 1944.

