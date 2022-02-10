Advertisement

D'Asia Webb: Police looking for missing teen in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing teen.

D'Asia Webb, 15, was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the 1800 block of North Congress Avenue.

Police said Webb was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and multi-colored crocs.

Anyone who has information about D'Asia Webb's whereabouts is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and reference case number 1944.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

PBSO detectives looking for woman wanted for fraud
Dwyer High School student dies following ‘off-campus accident,’ principal says
Police: Couple arrested after child forced to live in garage for years
Bicyclist killed in fatal fall from Royal Park Bridge ID’d
Major downtown Fort Pierce development clears final hurdle to begin construction

Latest News

Lease ends for Old School Square; city still searching for replacement
Bob Saget attends the premiere of Dave Chappelle's untitled documentary during the closing...
Family: Bob Saget died of 'head trauma' in Florida hotel
Fatal crash shuts down SB I-95 lanes in Boca Raton
Moving day thanks to Place of Hope