Fatal crash shuts down SB I-95 lanes in Boca Raton

All southbound lanes on Interstate 95 are blocked at Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton following a fatal 6-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:44 p.m.

FHP said one male is confirmed deceased at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted off Palmetto Park Road.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

