Fatal crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-95 for hours

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A 63-year-old Miami man was killed Wednesday in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a car traveling south on I-95, south of Palmetto Park Road, lost control of the vehicle, which spun out and struck another car.

Both cars were then struck multiple times, and the driver of the second car was partially ejected through the front passenger-door window. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FHP said it is investigating the sequence of collisions involving each vehicle.

Southbound traffic was diverted off at the Palmetto Park Road exit for several hours during the crash investigation.

