Lake Worth businesses gear up for Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day

Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine's Day are happening back-to-back.

WPTV looks into how local businesses are gearing up for both.

“Super Bowl Sunday, this is the place to watch the big game,” said server Matt Bellak.

Downtown Lake Worth Beach is gearing up for the Super Bowl. At Dave's Last Resort, they have more than a dozen TVs to watch and have cold beer and hot wings specials.

“Our wings are hotter than your girlfriend. The beer is colder than my ex-wife. It’s delicious! You got to be here at Dave’s,” said Bellak.

Dave's Last resort offering hot wings and beer specials for Super Bowl LVI.

Wings and beer aren’t the only big preps happening this weekend.

It's days before Valentine’s Day and flower shops are busy.

“It has started picking up just about yesterday,” said Patti Sheldon, owner of Awe Flowers, Inc.

From balloons— to teddy bears and chocolates. Valentine's Day items are selling fast here at Awe Flowers along Federal Highway in Lake Worth.

But if you want those classic red roses to give to your significant other — you better order fast.

Awe flowers has more than 20 orders to fill but can make room for more.

“You can certainly pick up your Valentine’s if you were to show up on the 14. But for guaranteed on the 14 by 6 p.m., because we want people to have their flowers early, tomorrow the 11,” said Sheldon.

